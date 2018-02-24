Ready, steady, go! With a ripped body and washboard abs, Bobby Deol 2.0 is raring to race ahead

He might have been away from the scene since quite a while now, but Bobby Deol certainly has no intention of hibernating anymore. The actor is back and how! He has taken up Race 3 – a project that’s right up his alley, what with him being a part of so many thrillers back in the ’90s and is raring to go. While his first round in Bollywood was a noteworthy one, we have a strong feeling that his second outing will be nothing short of spectacular. Let us tell you why…

At 48 years of age, Bobby is fitter than ever before. In the few appearances that he has made ever since Race 3 was announced, we are convinced that Bobby 2.0 means business. And when his shirtless picture from the film broke the internet, we couldn’t wait to see more of him already. His ripped physique bears testimony to the fact that he hasn’t exactly been lying low all this while. Some serious work must have gone into building those bulging biceps and washboard abs. We really would love to see Bobby flaunt them in the film too. Such dedication can only mean one thing – Bobby is quite serious about his role in the Race franchise and wants his fans to see the best of him. Don’t believe us? Check out pics of his recent appearances that suggest Bobby has been spending all his time in the gym:

Bobby is a great actor – has always been. Be it his undeniable charm as Badal in Barsaat that fetched him a Filmfare Best Debut Award, or his innocence as Sahil in Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Bobby has always impressed with his acting chops. And we are sure that with Race 3, too, he will once again bowl us over. The thriller will be the best platform for the actor to showcase his talent and we can’t wait to be blown over. Reports also suggest that he is in talks for a few more, important and illustrious projects and we are waiting with a bated breath for announcements to be made.

With things looking so good for him, we don’t see any reason why Bobby won’t absolutely shine in his upcoming film and the one’s that follow. No wonder we can’t wait for Race 3 to release already. How excited are you to see him on screen again? Let us know in the comments below…