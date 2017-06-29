Reema Kagti starts shooting for Gold in UK; Akshay Kumar to join the team soon

Akshay Kumar is on a roll, that too by flaunting his nationalism on his sleeve. From being called a wooden actor in the ’90s and someone who couldn’t give a hit out of the Khiladi series, Akshay Kumar is now one of the most consistent actors in Bollywood as well as a National award winner (though that’s another matter of contention). He is now very socially conscious and his movies nowadays have the same flavour too. His only release in 2017 till now Jolly LLB 2, discussed the loopholes in the legal systems, while his upcoming movies Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Pad Man also work in the same vein. Expect Reema Kagti’s Gold to adhere to that trend.

Gold is about the first gold medal India won in Olympic in hockey as a free country, and is set in 1948. The movie is a fictional retelling of that match, on the lines of Dangal. Akshay Kumar will play a hockey player in the movie, along with Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Reema Kagti, who previously made Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Talaash, had begun the shooting for the film in Bradford, UK, with Kapoor, Sadh and Kaushal, with Akshay Kumar joining them in the first week of July. To improve their hockey skills, the actors have been training with different coaches, particularly with former Indian captain, Sandeep Singh.

A source close to the development spoke to the newspaper and revealed, “Sandeep Singh trained the actors for a few months before they flew off for the international schedule. The Arjuna awardee who took over as captain of the Indian national team in January 2009, was roped in to ensure that the actors looked like authentic hockey players on the field. In Bradford, the team is also holding auditions at the city centre for local actors to portray international hockey players of the rival team. An international coach has been hired to train them there.”

Gold, which is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is scheduled to release on August 15, 2018.