Reema Lagoo’s demise, Diandra Soares’ lesbian kiss, Supriya Shukla’s entry on TKSS – here is a look at what made headlines on TV!

The death of Reema Lagoo was a tragic incident for the TV industry. Condolences poured in for the talented veteran who passed away due to cardiac arrest. Hot model Diandra Soares made headlines when reports of her kissing co-star Mahi Sharma on her debut web-series made news. Here is a quick recap of the news…

Reema Lagoo

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo’s demise cast a pallor over the entertainment industry. At 59, she left us a little too soon. Reema Lagoo has won hearts with her performance as Dayawanti Mehra on Naamkarann. This was her comeback on TV after many years. Reema had been part of iconic TV shows like Shriman Shrimati, Tu Tu Main Main and Khandaan. An accomplished theatre and film actress, she played mom to some of Bollywood’s biggest superstars. We remember her from films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Kal Ho Naa Ho and mostly Maine Pyaar Kiya. She is survived by a daughter, Mrunmayee, who is into theatre. (Also Read: BREAKING! Reema Lagoo replaced by Ragini Shah on Naamkarann)

Diandra Soares

After Madhura Naik and Nia Sharma, Diandra Soares became the third actress to lock lips with a female co-star on screen. She is making her acting debut in the web series Love Life and Screw Ups. Diandra kissed Mahi Sharma for her role of a closeted lesbian on the show. Veteran theatre actress Dolly Thakore plays her mom. It seems Diandra was approached for some other role but dates did not work out. Director Kapil Kaustubh Sharma has praised Diandra’s sincerity as a performer. She is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss 8.

Supriya Shukla

The latest addition to The Kapil Sharma Show is Supriya Shukla. The actress who is best known as Sarla from Kumkum Bhagya will play a woman from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh who has just moved to Mumbai. Supriya is a versatile artiste and has a fan base. This is the first time she is trying her hands in a comedy cum chat show. In a statement to Indian Express.com, Supriya said, “I shot my first episode recently and I must admit that since it was my first stint with comedy I was a bit nervous but Kapil and the team were really cooperative and supportive. I will be bringing in the Kanpur connect and have worked hard along with the writers of the show on the lingo as well. This is also the first time a character is being introduced bringing in the UP connect. I am really excited to be a part of the wonderful team of The Kapil Sharma Show which is loved by everyone.” (Also Read: This Kumkum Bhagya actress is going to enter The Kapil Sharma Show)

Karan Patel

Well, as per reports the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star did it again. Yes, he got angry and reportedly yelled at the crew at the Star Parivaar Awards, where he was a co-host along with Arjun Bijlani. It seems there were a lot of technical lapses during the shoot which upset Karan. The actor refused to react though.

Savita Prabhune

The talented Savita who won hearts as Sulochana from Pavitra Rishta is coming back on Life Ok’s Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka. The show is based on Govinda’s hit film, Hatya. Avinash Sachdev, Ricky Patel are also part of it.