Reema Lagoo’s Naamkarann team cancels shoot for the day after her demise

Reema Lagoo‘s sudden demise has left the industry and fans shocked. In fact, the actress was shooting for Naamkarann till 7 pm yesterday. Zain Imam, Viraf Patel, Gulfam Khan are shocked and broke down when they heard about Reema passing away. Gulfam, who plays the role of Fatima Bano in the show, told Times Of India,” I am devastated after hearing the news. I am not able to come to terms with the news. She was shooting with us till 7 pm yesterday. Reemaji was in such a good mood as we all were shooting for the sangeet ceremony. She had a bad throat so was not able to talk much. Life is so unpredictable.”

She adds,” This is not the first time we were working together. We earlier worked on Do Haason Ka Joda and there also we played samdhans. She was such a wonderful lady and she was the closest one on the sets to me. I shared a great rapport with her. She was an elder sister to me. Everyone used to address her as Maa on the sets. Once she got food for me which was her speciality. I will be attending her last rites today.” (ALSO READ: Veteran actress Reema Lagoo passes away of cardiac arrest at 59)

Viraf Patel, who played her onscreen son before the leap, broke down on the phone while talking to the daily. He said,” I was just talking to a colleague from Naamkarann and got to know that she was working till last evening. I can’t believe that she is no more with us. She was such a hardworking and meticulous lady. She was one of the most gorgeous ladies that I have ever met. She was majestic at her work and we all used to blush just looking at her when she used to give her shots. It is a heartbreaking news for me.”

Zain Imam also posted an old video on his Instagram remembering the actress. Check it out:

What are your thoughts on this? Post them in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.