Reema Lagoo’s onscreen son, Ashish aka Viraf Patel pens emotional note for the late actress

Reema Lagoo’s sudden demise has saddened the entertainment fraternity and her fans across the globe. The actress who played mom to superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan suffered a cardiac arrest and lost her life. Tributes have been pouring in for the actress from all quarters. Actor Viraf Patel who played the role of Ashish Mehta in Naamkarann penned an emotional post for the actress. The actor was her last onscreen son. On the show, Ashish was a puppet in the hands of his dominating mother Dayawanti Mehta played by Lagoo. His character is reportedly inspired by that of Mahesh Bhatt’s father. (Also Read: Reema Lagoo’s onscreen son Mohnish Behl reacts to her sudden demise)

Viraf played Ashish, a film director who falls in love with a Muslim woman Ayesha Haider played by Barkha Bisht. However, his mother Dayawanti fails to accept their relationship. She gets him married to Neela (Sayantani Ghosh). The story revolved around Ashish’s illegitimate daughter, Avni and her quest to gain a family name for her brother and herself. In his post, Viraf who has done many emotional scenes with Reema on the show wrote about how he found this special picture of the two of them. Viraf also spoke about how they made up after a small tiff on the sets and how she was his mentor and guide on Naamkarann. (Also Read: This video of Salman Khan hugging Reema Lagoo tightly at an event will make you shed a tear or two)

Reema Lagoo, was known as a fine film and theatre artiste. She has been part of iconic shows like Tu Tu Main Main, Khandaan, Shriman Shrimati and Do Hanson Ka Joda. Her last notable film was Katyar Kaljyat Ghusli where she gave a voice-over. Film buffs will remember her till eternity as Salman Khan’s mother in Maine Pyaar Kiya and Kal Ho Naa Ho. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…