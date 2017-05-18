Reema Lagoo’s onscreen son Mohnish Behl reacts to her sudden demise

For a generation of movie watching audience, Reema Lagoo was an epitome of a perfect mother. She is most remembered for her role as mother in Rajshri Productions films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! and Hum Saath Saath Hain. And in these films apart from Salman Khan and Alok Nath, her co-star was Mohnish Behl. In fact in Hum Saath Saath Hain, they played mother and son. Apart from these films, Mohnish Behl worked with her in various other films like Henna, Kahin Pyar Na Ho Jaaye, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, Vaastav etc.

When DNA contacted Mohnish Behl to talk about the sad demise, he said, “I’ve worked with her quite a few times. Not just in Rajshri films, but in other films also. What can a person say (at a time like this). You say the same things over and over again.. and mean it. She was a wonderful person, a fine actress. It was always been a pleasure to spend time with her on sets.” Also read: Did You Know Reema Lagoo was just a year older than Sanjay Dutt and 7 years older than Salman Khan when she played their mother?

When asked about any memories he has of her, he said, “It wasn’t one single memory that has stayed with me. There was this comfort level with her, she was approachable, sit and chit-chat with her. There was no protocol so to speak. You could talk about various subjects wit her. One felt comfortable in her presence. She was very open to jokes and light-heartedness.”

“You know, Salman (Khan) and me were younger (during Maine Pyaar kiya) and we used to joke around and she understood the kind of jokes we were up to. I feel a sense of the loss even though I haven’t worked with her in so many years. If I’d met her, it would have been at the same strand of communication that we’d left off,” he concluded. Also read: Remembering Reema Lagoo by her 5 best roles through the years

He also informed DNA that as he is not in the city, he might not be able to make it to her last rites. However, he’ll be present at her chautha.