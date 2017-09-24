Regret not seeing Mohanlal dance to Jimikki Kammal from his own movie? Then you shouldn’t miss this latest version of the song

The Malayalam song Jimikki Kammal has becomes a rage all over the country. Okay, let me rephrase that. Its popularity has transcended boundaries and even reached Jimmy Kimmel who also loved the song. The song even sparked off a dance challenge with everyone getting into the bandwagon and making their own dance versions of the song. The most popular version of the song was the one featuring the student and teachers of Indian School of Commerce and made an overnight star out of Sheril, a professor in the college.

But if you have seen the original song from the movie Velipadinte Pusthakam, that had Mohanlal in the lead, you would know that the song is mainly picturised on younger stars like Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath Kumar, Aanandam fame Arun Kurian and Om Shanti Oshana fame Jude Anthony Joseph. Mohanlal only comes in the final seconds of the song, cycling his way into the movie.

So if you regret not seeing Mohanlal dance to the song along with the youngsters, don’t you worry! For the makers have released a new version, also featuring Kurian and Kumar, that has Mohanlal joining them for the Jimikki Kammal dance challenge. Also don’t miss out on the potshot taken at Sheril. Mohanlal had himself shared the video on his Facebook page.

Earlier Mohanlal had put another post where he thanked everyone for making the song such a success, while also hinting at the above video. He had written, “Thanks to all those who pulled up their dancing shoes and took part in #JimikkiDanceChallenge. The song #JimikkiKammal is a success worldwide, only because of the incredible support from all of you. A big surprise is getting ready and your wait ends at 05.00 pm today.”

The original song was composed by Shaan Rahman with lyrics by Anil Panachooran. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni had sung the popular campus song.