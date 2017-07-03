Rejoice Ishqbaaz fans! Anika to get FLIRTY with Shivaay while Oberoi family tries to reunite the couple

Ishqbaaz fans can rejoice for a while now. After being away for a few days, Anika and Shivaay are again inside the Oberoi mansion and fireworks will start off and how. Everyone in the Oberoi mansion will be happy to see Anika (Surbhi Chandna) back. Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo), Daadi and Jhanvi (Mreenal Deshraj) will see how Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) is behaving weirdly around her. He will get angry and break things. We will also see Anika (Surbhi Chandna) wearing bold outfits and teasing him by flirting with an imaginary guy. Shivaay will be damn upset to her show of affection for someone else. It seems, one day Anika will fall purposely to have him rescue her. They will land in each other’s arms and viewers will get to see a beautiful romantic moment between the two. (Also Read: Shivaay and Anika’s consummation in Ishqbaaz, Karthik and Naira’s wedding sequence in YRKKH, Dev and Sonakshi’s reunion in KRPKAB- Best TV tracks of the first half of 2017)

Moreover, the entire family will tease Shivaay about feeling jealous about Anika’s new guy. We can see some comic moments too. Prior to that, he will get upset and break everything in his room seeing her flirt with a halwai buddy. But there is a twist. He will be aware that she did everything for a reason and will want to make her confess. So, he will decide on marrying Ragini (Additi Gupta) and act romantic with her. Anika will be very upset on seeing this. But will she reveal the real reason of him being illegitimate? (Also Read: Ishqbaaz 29 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Anika tells Shivaay that she is getting engaged; he gets himself arrested)

The merger of Dil Bole Oberoi with Ishqbaaz will happen after Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) reveals that she is ACP Bhavya Singh Rathod to Rudra. In the mean time, Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) will successfully expose Buamaa’s (Sushmita Mukherjee) sinister side to Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh). The boys will realise that they have been cleverly duped by all the girls and plan to trap them in Mayajaal. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…