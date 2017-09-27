Remembering Yash Chopra – 5 movies that show the legend was not all about Swiss Alps, chiffon sarees and Shah Rukh Khan

Today marks the 85th death anniversary of the late legendary director, Yash Chopra. One of the most prolific film-makers, Indian cinema has seen, Yash Chopra had sadly departed our world in 2012 even before his last movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan was released. But he had left behind a great production house and a huge legacy for all the Bollywood fans to cherish. In the artificiality of some of today’s romantic movies, we do remember how Choprasaab had brought in real emotions to his love stories and tugged at our heart-strings. Those were the days!

Most of the members of the current generation might remember Yash Chopra for showing various shades of romance in movies like Chandni, Silsila, Kabhi Kabhie, Darr, Lamhe, Dil Toh Paagal Hai and Veer Zara. And when it comes to those, we often think of the Swiss Alps and the heroine, be it Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit or Juhi Chawla, swaying there in their chiffon sarees. Some of his recent movies starred Shah Rukh Khan too. But if you have followed his career, you would know that Yash Chopra is way beyond romance; he has done action, gripping family dramas and even thrillers, and he has excelled at many of them. Here are five absolute gems of Yash Chopra, that show he was actually one of the most diverse film-makers Bollywood owned.

Ittefaq

When we talk about Yash Chopra movies, we often end up discussing the director’s penchant for really good music. So it is very surprising that he had made Ittefaq, a song-less thriller with Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in the lead. Set over the events that happens during a night, Ittefaq is a taut, dark thriller with some fantastic acting display by Rajesh Khanna and, especially, Nanda. The movie is know all set for remake with Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha playing the leads. Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, two people close to Yash Chopra, are producing this.

Deewar

Even Amitabh Bachchan has admitted once in an episode of KBC that Deewar remains his best performance till date, and we can’t help but agree with him. Deewar shows us how circumstances can put two people in quite opposite spectrums despite being brought up in the same household. With some gems as dialogues, courtesy Salim-Javed, Deewar is a must watch if you want to know what Bollywood cinema really is.

Trishul

While Yash Chopra is known to be an auteur of romance, he is equally adept in depicting family dramas, with Trishul being a fine example of that. The saga of a haughty father clashing with his illegitimate son is filled with some drama-heavy moments and fine performances by Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor.

Kaala Patthar

This thriller, based on a real-life coal mine tragedy, is often considered one of Yash Chopra’s finest but underrated works. With an ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Raakhee, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi and Poonam Dhillon, Yash Chopra managed to make a thrilling movie with some zingers for dialogues, courtesy Sinha (‘teesre baadshah hum hai’). The final moments of the movie, that depicts the coal mine tragedy, is something rarely attempted on such a scale in Indian cinema during that era.

Mashaal

Compared to Kaala Patthar, Mashaal is quite small-scale and yet when it comes to full-blown emotions, the movie is up with the best of Yash Chopra’s works. Showing how Fate can change a good man into morally corrupt and vice versa, the movie has Dilip Kumar and Anil Kapoor in the lead, with the former giving the best performance of his career. That scene where he cries and shouts for people to help his dying wife on the road is one of the most powerful scenes ever made in Bollywood.