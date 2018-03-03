Remo D’Souza and T-Series to join hands for a big budget dance film, cast to be announced soon

Remo D’Souza is on a roll. The ace choreographer and filmmaker is all set to announce his next project, a huge dance film. As of now, he is busy with Race 3 that stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. Today, T-Series announced that the cast of the mega starrer will be announced on March 19. Remo is also producing Nawabzaade that stars some of India’s top dancers like Punit Pathak and Dharmesh. There is some buzz in the industry that this film is ABCD 3. (Also Read: Remo D’Souza wraps up Mumbai schedule of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3)

.@TSeries #BhushanKumar & @remodsouza to produce the biggest dance film ever. Directed by Remo, the film will release on 8th Nov’19. Featuring top A list actors the cast will be announced on 19th Mar ’18. — TSeries (@TSeries) March 3, 2018

As a director, Remo has had a number of hits except A Flying Jatt. Talks about ABCD3 have been going on since a while now. Fans are keen to see Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the film but if industry gossip is to be believed then Katrina Kaif might be a part of the film. In fact, Remo had spoken about ABCD 3 on the sets of the show Dance Plus. A source had informed Indian Express, “Varun was really excited to be on the ‘Dance Plus 3’ sets and he was also quite vocal about his love for dance. While on stage he spoke how he is dying to do a project based on dance. Remo then joined him and surprised all with a big announcement. Stating that once he is done with the movie he is currently working on, Remo will start ‘ABCD 3’ which will star Varun. Remo added that there’s not much to speak about it but they will definitely do the film together. He also shared that Dharmesh, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak will also join Varun.”