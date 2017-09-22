Remo D’Souza shocks the viewers of Dance Plus 3 by announcing ABCD 3 with Varun Dhawan

Dance Plus 3 winds up this weekend and the episode has already been shot. However, the big news is Remo D’Souza decided to choose the platform to make a very important announcement that left everyone on the sets really surprised. According to Mumbai Mirror, Remo announced the third film from his franchise ABCD with Varun Dhawan in the lead who was present there. The actor was there to promote his film Judwaa 2 when Remo decided to spin this surprise. Now, having Varun in ABCD 3 is not a new story, the director had revealed this long back that he is thinking of going with the cast of the second film for the next sequel as well. But it is the timing of the announcement which gave everyone a jolt. Of course nobody was expecting this and turns out it was something that Varun said, which triggered the revelation.

The daily reported that the Judwaa 2 trio went straight to the sets of the show from the airport. Their flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to heavy showers recently. We showed you the pictures of how Jacqueline Fernandez was feeling trapped with Varun in the flight. Once at the show, they danced on Tan tana tan and Oonchi hai building. A source from the set told MM, “Varun attempted a headstand during the shoot even as his ABCD 2 co-stars, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak, who are all a part of Remo’s show, rooted for him. While they were filming, Varun admitted he’s back in ABCD 2 mode and that’s when Remo decided to make his grand revelation.” It indeed was grand!

Remo also informed when he means to start shooting the film which will happen right after Race 3 with Salman Khan wraps up. The film will also have Raghav, Dharmesh and Puneet in the cast.