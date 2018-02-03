Remo D’Souza wraps up Mumbai schedule of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3

It is a wrap for the Mumbai schedule of Race 3! The film went on the floors in November, 2017 and finished its Mumbai schedule yesterday. Remo D’souza, director of Race 3, took to Twitter to share this news. He shared a sneak-peek of Salman Khan (back profile) and Jacqueline Fernandez’s half profile and wrote, “It’s a wrap #mumbaischedule. #race3. #racetofinish.” One of the biggest news of 2017 was Salman Khan’s association with Race 3. The third instalment of the Race franchise is expected to be grander than its previous two parts. With its breath-taking action sequences, surely this action-thriller will be a visual treat for all the Salman fans.

Race 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of this year, which will release during Eid. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The first two parts were directed by Abbas-Mustan and had Saif Ali Khan as the male lead. With Salman replacing Saif Ali Khan in this film, producer Ramesh Taurani is hopeful of taking this brand a notch higher than before. (Also Read: What does Tiger Zinda Hai’s success mean for Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Bharat?)

Previously in an interview, when Remo was asked about working with Salman for the first time, he said, “I don’t have words to express how it feels to work with him. As a director, I can’t say that it was amazing, really, there are no words. You have to be with him, be on the set. When you stand before him, then you realize what you are doing.” He further added, “It’s my luck or maybe it’s because of something I did… But I am thankful for this opportunity and I hope to prove it to everyone that I can make a good film.”

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.