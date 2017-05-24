Renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan conferred with the honourable JC Daniel Award

It’s a proud moment for the Kerala Film Industry as veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has been conferred upon the prestigious JC Daniel Award! This is Kerala government’s highest honour felicitated to an individual for his commendable contribution to cinema. He is honoured with Rs 1 lakh, and an award. This award will be handed over to the filmmaker at the State Award distribution to be held at Thalassery, states a report on Asian Age. The jury committee that selected this filmmaker reportedly comprised KC George, Fazil, T.K Rajeev Kumar, Kamal. The already renowned filmmaker can now add another feather to this cap. This will be one among his many achievements.

This filmmaker who has won the National Award at least sixteen times and the Kerala State Award seventeen times, is the one who changed the face of Malayalam cinema when he entered in 19070S. His debut film – Swayamvaram opened the doors for new wave cinema in the Malayalam industry in the 1970s. The film won four National Awards. It opened to a phenomenal response and was also screened at several international festivals. His other films include – Kodiyettam, Elippathayam, Naalu Pennungal, Kodiyettam. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri (1984) and Padma Bhushan (2009) award.

His last film was Pinneyum, 2016 starring Dileep and Kavya Madhavan. The story was based on a real crime incident that took place in the 80s in Kerala. The man who was guilty of this crime was – Sukumara Kurup. He had returned to filmmaking after eight years with this film. The movie was selected to be screened at the 41st Toronto International Film Festival.