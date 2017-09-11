Renuka Shahane fumes over the Ryan International School murder case, pens an angry letter on Facebook

Renuka Shahane is one person who is known to voice her opinion on social media and always finds the right words to do so. The recent murder and molestation case in Gurugram has left everyone shocked and angry. It’s unbelievable how low someone can stoop and can’t even spare a child. Renuka took to her Facebook to express her grief and anger over the issue. What Renuka has written is exactly what every parent and guardian is voicing at the moment. She ended her open letter with, “Sometimes I just feel it’s time for us humans to be destroyed” and we can’t help but agree with her on that.

Renuka wrote on her Facebook, “Totally shocked, horrified, dismayed by the brutal murder of a seven year old child at the Ryan International School, Gurugram & a rape of a three year old by a peon in another school in the national capital. How do we make things safe for our kids? Parents drop their kids to school with the trust that our kids will be safe, protected within these walls of learning. But incident after incident points to laxity about the security of our kids despite the high fees in many “International” schools.” (ALSO READ: Renuka Shahane posts an emotional tribute for Reema Lagoo, says her on-screen mother used to help her if an actor became over friendly)

She adds, “All of us parents should come together to demand a list of criminals with past cases of misdemeanors against kids circulated in each & every school of our country, both Govt & Private, so that no sexual predator bus driver, conductor, attendant, peon, coach, teacher, principal or trustee with a criminal complaint about child physical or sexual abuse comes within a mile of a job dealing with kids. This list should also be put up on the site of the Ministry of Human Resource Development as well as the Education Dept sites of each and every State so that parents & schools have access to the list. We have to stop making it so easy for sexual predators to get away with crimes.”

How we wish the Government and schools take her words seriously and immediately! Check out her entire letter right here and we bet you’ll want to share it.

