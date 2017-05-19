Renuka Shahane posts an emotional tribute for Reema Lagoo, says her on-screen mother used to help her if an actor became over friendly

Indian film industry lost a gem of an actress today. Reema Lagoo, passed away yesterday morning, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her sudden demise has left Bollywood shocked and saddened. Her on-screen daughter Renuka Shahane (they worked together in the super-hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun) took to Facebook to share her grief.

Renuka wrote a heartfelt message for Renuka, while sharing some of her most beautiful pictures. Renuka had clicked these pictures while the two actresses were working together on a film. In her post she talks about memories of meeting Reema Tai, as she fondly calls her, for the first time. She also remembered that how Reema would help her if an actor became overly friendly. “We used to share our Tiffin boxes, make-up rooms…..you were protective about me…..if an actor became too friendly you would help me get out of any such situation…..I could spend hours watching you get ready,” she wrote.

Read her full post here:

Reema was shooting for her TV Show Naamkaran until a day before yesterday. On Wednesday night, she complained about chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. She passed away at 3:15 am on Thursday after a cardiac arrest.

Renuka was not the only one who expressed her grief over Reema’s death. Mahesh Bhatt, who had reportedly convinced Reema to work in Naamkaran, recently spoke to her. “We said goodbye to one another over the phone with a promise to meet again. Sad that did not happen. I thought we had time. I was wrong.” the filmmaker told IANS.

Sanjay Dutt’s one of the most iconic performances was in the film Vaastav, where Reema played his mother. Talking to Pinkvilla, Sanjay has said, “It is deeply saddening to hear of the demise of Reemaji. I have such great memories with her especially during the shoot of Vaastav. I have lost a mother again today. We worked together in several movies and everytime that I worked with her I learnt something new. Her demise has left a void which is difficult to fill. One of the best talents that we had. I truly wish that her soul rests in peace. My prayers and condolences are with the family.”