Revealed! Anushka Sharma’s look from Sui Dhaaga is all about simplicity – view pic

We had told you how Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan will be seen in a complete de-glam avatar for their upcoming movie, Sui Dhaaga. And now we have got our hands on the first picture of Anushka from the movie. And guess what, as promised, her look is all about simplicity. The paparazzi managed to click a picture of Anushka in this completely transformed avatar.

This morning, she was seen concentrating on her embroidery skills, and she took to Twitter to share it. Anushka wrote, “कतरन से बुनी कहानी पैबंद लगा के है सुनानी- सुई धागा@SuiDhaagaFilm | @yrf | #SuiDhaaga | @Varun_dvn.” Now, this image from the sets shows a completely transformed Anushka, who is serious and engrossed in deep thought. Anushka is dressed in a blue printed cotton saree, with her hair tied in a loose bun. The flick is based on a social initiative and inspired from the ‘Make in India’ initiative and is all set to hit the floors on Gandhi Jayanti in 2018. Check out the picture here… (Also Read: Anushka Sharma starts prepping for her next with Sui and Dhaaga; view pic)

The movie will star Varun and Anushka together for the first time. The movie is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma-Sharat Katariya. While talking about the film, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Varun said, “Sure that there will be fireworks.” He further added, “From Gandhiji (Mahatma Gandhi) to Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), our country’s leaders have always endorsed the ideology of ‘Made in India’. With our film, I am proud to take their message to millions of people in a relevant manner.” On the other hand, Anushka said, “It’s a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect with every Indian. And I am really looking forward to work with Varun and the team of Maneesh and Sharat.”

For more deets, say tuned to BollywoodLife.