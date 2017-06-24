REVEALED! Interesting details about the Kumkum Bhagya’s spin-off, Kundali Bhagya

We finally have all details of Kumkum Bhagya’s spin-off show, Kundali Bhagya. The show is set to go on air from 12th July 2017 right after Kumkum Bhagya and apart from the leading cast, we know everything you want to know about the show. We all know that the basic plot of the show revolves around Sarla and her husband’s separation along with two of her daughters, who are on a mission to find their mother. Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura will be the main lead in the spin-off show. Shraddha and Anjum’s characters will be called Preeta and Srishti whereas Dheeraj and Manit’s characters will be called Karan and Rishabh Luthria respectively.

Manit will be playing the older brother, who manages rockstar Abhi’s career. Dheeraj will play his younger brother who is very popular among the ladies. The Ahuja sisters will end up dating the Luthria brothers eventually on their mission to reunite with their family. Now that’s quite some way to throw light on every character’s story in the show. Shabir Ahluwalia, who plays Abhi, will be one of the main factors that reunite Pragya with her sisters. The actors are pretty excited for this spin-off. (ALSO READ: It’s confirmed! These two actresses will be playing Pragya’s sisters in the Kumkum Bhagya spin-off, Kundali Bhagya)

Dheeraj was popular for playing the main lead in Sasural Simar Ka after which Kundali Bhagya came his way. His role is much different in the show as compared to the last show he was a part of. Dheeraj says,” I am super excited to be a part of Kundali Bhagya’s cast as this is going to be my first project with Balaji and Zee TV. I am playing the role of Karan who is born with a golden spoon in his mouth. He doesn’t care about working for a living but is a talented cricketer with his elder brother Rishabh managing his career. He is a rockstar in terms of attitude, personality and persona where girls swoon whenever he makes an entry. This character is very different from my previous role. Hope viewers enjoy the show and appreciate my character too.”

Shabir also expressed his excitement for the new track and said,” ‘I am super excited for Kundali Bhagya because its setting is borrowed from Kumkum Bhagya. Soon viewers will meet the new family in Kundali Bhagya and get to know Karan and Rishabh more closely just as they have got to know Abhi. I am sure audiences will shower them with as much or more love and affection than they have showered on me and Pragya. Looking forward to Dheeraj and Manit becoming the next superstars of TV.”