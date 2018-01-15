REVEALED! Ranveer Singh’s look from Gully Boy will get your hopes high for the film – view pics

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gully Boy went on floors a day ago. Already, the first pictures from the sets have leaked. Paparazzi have managed to get pictures of the two actors shooting for the film in Mumbai slums. Earlier, we shared with you pics of Alia, who is seen wearing a hijab, and now we have pics of Ranveer, in a simple avatar – absolutely nothing like him. Clicked from a distance the pictures manage to tell us that this is a crucial scene in the film. Alia and Ranveer seem to be arguing over something with the latter trying to stop her from leaving.

Gully Boy is being directed by Zoya Akhtar and will be based on real-life stories of rap stars from the streets of Mumbai, Divine and Naezy. Yesterday, Ranveer shared the picture of the clapboard of the first scene to be shot on his Instagram and the real deal in the comments section. Rap star Divine and the actor had a small chit chat in the comments. Divine wrote, “Lets go” and Ranveer replied, “Kaam Chalu Bawa”. If that spirit and excitement is something to go by, we can safely assume that this film is going to be a super fun ride. ALSO READ: Kaam Chalu Bawa! Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are excited as Gully Boy goes on floors – view pics

Is that an argument we see happening?

Is that a wrong moment to click a picture? Or Ranveer is being Ranveer?

We bet its Ranveer being Ranveer!

That is director Zoya Akhtar in the frame!

Ranveer’s controversy-ridden film Padmaavat is all set to release on January 25 finally. Though the protests haven’t died down as of yet, and governments of select states have not lifted the ban on the movie, makers have made up their mind to release Padmaavat, no matter what. A full-page disclaimer about the film was run by few newspapers today to spread the word that there is nothing objectionable in the film. Especially that there is no dream sequence between Ranveer and Deepika Padukone who play the two prominent characters in the film.