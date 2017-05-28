Revealed! This is what Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Spider-Man will be up to in Avengers: Infinity War – read first official synopsis

No one would’ve imagined that a second grade Marvel superhero will start a trend that will snowball into Hollywood’s biggest movie franchise. That second grade Marvel superhero is, now legendary Iron Man/Tony Stark and the franchise is MCU’s Avengers. Especially, after the 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers, anything remotely related to MCU is keenly awaited by fans and media alike. So it was understandable that when one of the biggest films of all time, Avengers: Infinity War is into production fans will jump over at every single detail and that indeed as happened. After all the speculations and fan theories, Marvel has finally released its first official synopsis. Also read: Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice helmer Zack Snyder steps down as Justice League director; Avengers’ Joss Whedon to take over

The May issue of License! Global magazine carried some major Disney coverage and one among them was of much awaited Avengers: Infinity War. Check it out below:

“As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.”

Avengers: Infinity War is indeed much awaited and see the union of Avengers along with Guardians Of The Galaxy, Ant-Man and Doctor Strange etc. Of course they all will come together to face their biggest threat, Thanos.

The movie is up for a May 2018 release but before that it will be Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok, which is up for a November 3, 2017.