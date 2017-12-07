Richa Chadha’s style file during Fukrey Returns promotions was a healthy blend of hot silhouettes in rich colours

After regaling us with a slew of unconventional roles, Richa Chadha has been keeping up her tryst with fashion for yet another flick that releases this Friday – Fukrey Returns. The sequel to 2013 release will hit the screens tomorrow and we hope the ride will be as thrilling and as entertaining like before. Essaying the role of Bholi Punjaban, Richa gets yet another feather in her hat which we are sure she’ll flaunt without any hesitation. While her strong on-screen presence keeps the audience hooked, her off-screen shenanigans, too, were up to the mark. A poster girl for all curvaceous girls out there, Richa Chadha has developed a knack to go for silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her the most. While her fashion choices fall in both the categories – good and bad, her promotional styling during Fukrey Returns has been bang on and we have bookmarked it already. Also Read: Fukrey Returns promise to take us on a laughter riot with their latest promos

A quintessential outsider, Richa Chadha is reuniting with her crazy Fukrey gang once again and she has channeled a very powerful fashion styling that is equal parts chic and casual. With an elaborate colour palette and variety of silhouettes throughout her promotional journey, Richa’s fashion choices have underwent a drastic transformation. With the help of her ace stylist, Anisha Gandhi, Richa has been successfully gracing all interviews and making heads turn wherever she goes. While her marvellous and awe-worthy journey from the good to the best astounded everyone, here’s a quick look through the sartorial moments of Richa Chadha during promotions. Also Read: Fukrey Returns stars Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh struggle through a funny round of dumb charades – watch video

Wearing LabelSache’s military bralet along with Promod’s faux leather skirt and Vero Moda jacket and teaming it up with simple and elegant IIntoto’s heels, Richa Chadha successfully nailed her #OOTD and we are totally digging it. We loved the way she matched her sandals with the outfit making her look like just one of us.

Richa Chadha looked ravishing in a beautiful black and red attire from Zara. The actress completed her look with loose straight hair, dark lips and subtle make-up.

Opting for Marks and Spencer’s Skirt and blouse along with Top Shop’s blouse and Geox’s shoes Richa Chadha looked like a perfect SOHO chic. We loved her uber cool styling and the way she carried it with her signature enviable aplomb.

Richa Chadha looked stylish and bold in Shahin Mannan’s jacket that she paired with TopShop’s Bralet and jeans from Only. Loved the colour of the jacket though jeans could have been so much better.

Taking inspiration from Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Richa Chadha’s one- side blazer jacket with black bodycon dress and matching pump heels from Call it Spring’s, Richa’s look for the day was nothing less than a treat for sore eyes.

We picked this look as our personal favourite. Opting for Bennch’s beautiful yellow striped dress along with BCBGMAXAZRIA’s Stylish shoes, Richa Chadha’s fashion pick of the day was too good for words. The attire automatically gets a place in our best dressed list of the week.