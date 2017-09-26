Ridhi Dogra on quitting Woh Apna Sa: I am in no mood to age

Ridhi Dogra made a smashing comeback on television with Woh Apna Sa and impressed us by playing the antagonist in the show. But the joy was short-lived sadly since the actress recently just decided to walk out of the show. The makers have planned a leap and a reincarnation track which made the actress quit the show. Ridhi told a daily that she has decided to quit the show since she doesn’t want to age onscreen and the script would require her to act as a 50-year-old woman. Though the producers assured her that they’ll make sure to not make her look that old onscreen (obviously!) she decided it was time to call it quits.

Ridhi told Pinkvilla, “I don’t want to age, there is no other reason. I would love to continue and all but the makers have thought of a different story line and I am in no mood to age. I think I am young and I want to be young for as long as I can be (laughs) so that’s all there is, there’s no bad blood we are all good and I’ll miss the team and everything but I don’t want to age. I am sure there are lots of roles my age that I am yet to play, so I would like to play that.” (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8: Sanaya Irani gets the cutest pep talk from bestie Ridhi Dogra ahead of the competition)

Her husband, Raqesh Bapat posted a picture of the story that was published in a daily about Ridhi quitting the show and captioned it, “There are others. There will be others. Other heroes, other heroines. Other prophecies to fulfill, other adversaries to despise. There will be stories told and forgotten, and reinvented anew until one day, perhaps, the oldest are remembered, and the beginning may end, and the ending begin. Cheers to a newer beginning @iridhidogra @zeetv #wohapnasa”

