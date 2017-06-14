Right before Tubelight interviews, we EXCLUSIVELY caught Salman Khan crooning ’80s tracks – Watch video

How cute! Salman Khan’s inner Tansen keeps popping out every now and then and it’s entertaining to watch him croon. We have got an EXCLUSIVE clip of the actor singing the song, ‘Thare Vaaste Re Dhola’ right before an interview with us. Perhaps kids today won’t even recognise this song but it’s actually a pretty cool number from the movie, Batwara, that starred Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and Amrita Singh. In the video, you’ll see how casually the actor is crooning to the song whilst waiting for the interview set up to be ready. He also hummed the tunes of the song ‘Parvaton Se Aaj Main Takra Gaya’ from the movie, Betaab. We should add that both the songs are romantic. Someone was certainly in a good mood!

One thing this proves is that Salman LOVES singing and isn’t shy to give a little performance without a stage or a mic. Now, generally celebs do a lot of things right before the interview starts. Usually some chill with their crew, chat up with their co-stars, maybe throw starry tantrums too. However, Khan was happy in his la la land as he sang away, without a care. This trait is quite cute, if you ask us. Now, we already know what an enthusiastic singer Salman is. So we have attached the videos of the original songs, along with the renditions by the Tubelight actor, for you to enjoy. You can probably rate the man’s singing talent! Check it out below…

Salman Khan crooning to tracks of the 80s –

The original songs:

Thare Vaaste Re Dhola –

Parvaton Se Aaj Mae Takra Gaya –

The same evening, after the interviews for Tubelight were wrapped up, Salman met his good friend, Katrina Kaif. Turns out even Kat was at Mehboob that day, promoting her upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos, with exflame Ranbir Kapoor. So not only did Khan meet the actress but also escorted her to her swanky ride, before he took off in a rickshaw. Yeah, you heard that right. His ride for the evening was a simple rickshaw. The actor surely has a soft spot for public transport because this isn’t the first time he travelled by a rickshaw. Anyway, in case you missed pics of the same, you can check it out in the link pasted above. But oh, before you skip to the next page, we would like to know your thoughts on Salman’s little act!

