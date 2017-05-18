RIP Reema Lagoo: Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt shocked; send heartfelt condolences

News of 59-year old actress, Reema Lagoo‘s passing away came as a rude shock to everyone. The Maine Pyar Kiya star suffered a heart attack last night and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. However, she passed away at 3 am in the morning today (May 18). With no reports of the actress’ ill health till today, we were stunned. The news was confirmed by her manager and since then, Twitterati has been mourning her death. Reema was one of the finest actors and has done quite a few memorable films in the industry. She was close to many actors and celebrities in Bollywood and hence, several personalities did not believe it when they heard the news. Rishi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Mahesh Bhatt sent out heartfelt condolences on Twitter early in the morning. And now Priyanka, Amitabh and Alia, too, have expressed their shock. Check out their reactions right here:

Priyanka Chopra: RIP #ReemaLagoo such a loss to art and cinema. You are and will always be our favourite screen mom. My condolences to the family.

Amitabh Bachchan: T 2428 – Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo’s passing .. such a fine talent and gone so young ! Very SAD !!

Alia Bhatt: So so sad to hear about Reema Lagoo ji!Such a phenomenal actor & a lovely warm person! I have always loved & admired her work. Shocked!!

Arjun Kapoor: #ReemaLagoo ji, you will be hugely missed! Strength and courage to your family and friends. RIP

Parineeti Chopra: Shocked!!! Reema Lagoo ji was one of the most lovable moms on screen!!! Rest in peace.

Sidharth Malhotra: Very sad to know about #ReemaLagoo ji passing away, the warmest n most loved mother on screen RIP

Supriya Pilgaonkar: What an actor ! What grace ! What passion ! Learnt so much from her. May her journey towards light be celebrated RIP Saasu Ma #ReemaLagoo

Anushka Sharma: Grew up watching d warmth & love #ReemaLagoo ji brought out on screen. Saddened by her sudden demise.Heartfelt condolences to her family… (ALSO READ – This video of Salman Khan hugging Reema Lagoo tightly at an event will make you shed a tear or two)

Madhuri Dixit-Nene: Saddened. RIP #ReemaLagoo. She radiated talent, beauty and such warmth. She will be missed. Condolences to her family.

We are as shaken as the rest of the world with this news. Post your thoughts about your favourite Reema Lagoo memory in the comments section below…