RIP Shashi Kapoor: Twitterati mourns the sudden demise of this legendary actor

This is definitely one of the saddest days of the year. We lose another legendary actor who has contributed so much to the Indian cinema. Shashi Kapoor passed away recently leaving all of us shocked and saddened. The legend had been keeping unwell for quite some time now and fought till he could. Twitterati is also mourning the actor’s sudden demise. Though it’s still quite a shock to many. The actor has given us some memorable films like Deewar, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Kabhie Kabhie and the list goes on. He was one of those actors who touched our heart with his performance and one of our favourite Kapoors.

The late actor will always be one of our favourite actors and his movies will be cherished forever. He gave us the legendary and popular line ‘Mere paas maa hai’. People are still finding it a little difficult to believe that he has actually passed. The film fraternity has reacted to this yet but we’re sure they will sooner or later. It’s a great loss not just for the Kapoor family but also for the Indian cinema. Kapoor was known for his charming looks and that beautiful smile that made ladies fall for him. (ALSO READ: Shashi Kapoor passes away: Rishi Kapoor leaves shoot midway, heads back to Mumbai)

A lot of people are calling it the end of an era and we can’t help but agree with them. Kapoor was one of the greatest actors of all time and he will be terribly missed. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.