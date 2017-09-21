Rishi Kapoor abuses a woman on DM and Twitter wants to lodge a complaint against him

Rishi Kapoor has done it again. His foot-in-mouth disease always gets the better of him. Being outspoken and derogatory are two different things. This actor who is over 60-year old needs to learn some manners. No wonder Twitter wants a ban on his account. He took it too far when he DM-ed ‘F**k you b***h to a woman on Twitter after she put up a meme taking a sly dig at Kapoor and his family, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor. But what he didn’t think was that people on Twitter will ask for a complaint to be lodged against him.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor on Anurag Kashyap and Anurag Basu being given big budget for Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos – It’s like Bandar Ke Haath Mein Khilona

Let us first tell you how it all began. You all might remember Rahul Gandhi’s take on dynasties. He had said, “Most of the country runs like this. So, don’t go after me. Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast, Mr Stalin (DMK supremo M Karunanidhi’s son) is a dynast, Mr (Prem Kumar) Dhumal’s son (Anurag Thakur of the BJP) is a dynast. Even Mr Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast, also Mr Ambani.” Rishi Kapoor took upon himself to defend the ‘dynast’ comment, perhaps on behalf of the Bachchans, and tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi.In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor’s contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit. By God’s grace we are in 4 generations.Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor-Males.Besides all others. You see otherwise. So don’t bullshit people on “Dynasty” You have to earn people’s respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi.” While this was going on, a Twitter user posted a meme concerning the Kapoors saying,

meme was what i made after his” khaandani merit mongering”last week abusing in DM not openly COWARD boi.saree bindi feminists help me plz pic.twitter.com/9oc8rVJydQ — shivani channan 💙 (@DardEdiscourse) September 19, 2017

Rishi then DMs her saying,

@chintskap showed his khabdaani manners. Hetero savarna uncle. Do research on their upbringing not just slum s

Dalits. pic.twitter.com/ivl076fG6q — shivani channan 💙 (@DardEdiscourse) September 19, 2017

That has left Twitter deeply enraged. Now they want to report his account.

Can we report his account to Twitter over this DM? — Aditi (@awryaditi) September 19, 2017

Possible to lodge complaint for harassment and abuse? Lawyer twitter?? — certified disaster (@Vada_Yakshi) September 19, 2017

Indeed… Police complaint can be lodged.. — Himanshu Goyal (@lawyerliar) September 20, 2017

@MumbaiPolice please take strict action against SC/ST Atrocities Act @chintskap for making derogatory remark towards Dalit Woman! — Ashwin Naik (@RedDevil_Mumbai) September 19, 2017

Well, we aren’t surprised. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Rishi Kapoor had admitted that the best way to handle trolls is to DM them. “Anyone does this, (you should) go to their DMs, screw the s**t out of them and block them. These are youngsters who get cheap thrills by abusing celebrities,” the actor had said. Aren’t you deriving cheap thrills here too?