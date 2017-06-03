Say what? Rishi Kapoor booked for cutting more than six tree branches

Police have registered a case against veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor for allegedly cutting down more branches of trees hampering construction work at his bungalow than permitted by the civic authority. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had filed a complaint against Kapoor for chopping off six branches that were coming in the way of construction work at his Pali Hill bungalow in suburban Bandra, police said today.

Kapoor had obtained permission for cutting six branches but it was found that more were felled, said Ramchandra Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector of Khar Police Station. Police had initially registered a non-cognizable (NC) offence against the actor, he said. Now, a case has been registered against Kapoor under the Preservation of Trees Act, the official said, adding a probe was on.

