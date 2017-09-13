Rishi Kapoor goes on a Twitter rant against Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of earning respect through ‘gundagardi’!

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi was in Berkeley, USA where he was addressing a press conference, answering several questions. He took several digs at the ruling government and their various policies. However the most controversial part of the whole session was when he had to address about nepotism in politics, he himself being a product of the same. Rahul said, “Most parties in India have that problem…Mr Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast. Mr Stalin (son of M Karunanidhi of DMK) is a dynast… even Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast. So, that’s how India runs. So, don’t get after me because that’s how India is run. By the way, last, I recall, Ambanis are running the business. That’s also going on in Infosys. So, that’s what happens in India.” Not exactly a great explanation, is it?

Expectedly, not many were a fan of his defence, one of them being the always vocal Rishi Kapoor. In a series of tweets, Rishi Kapoor lashed out at the Congress leader for taking the defence of the dynasty rule. He wrote, “By God’s grace we are in 4 generations.Prithviraj Kapoor.Raj Kapoor.Randhir Kapoor.Ranbir Kapoor-Males. Besides all others. You see otherwise. So don’t bullshit people on “Dynasty” You have to earn people’s respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi.”

Here are his tweets…

Rahul Gandhi.In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor’s contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

By God’s grace we are in 4 generations.Prithviraj Kapoor.Raj Kapoor.Randhir Kapoor.Ranbir Kapoor-Males.Besides all others. You see otherwise — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

So don’t bullshit people on “Dynasty” You have to earn people’s respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

While his emotion behind the tweets is understandable, his own argument about Kapoor clan being chosen by public is weak. After all, weren’t nearly everyone in the family launched by their home banner or in the banners of their friends? Also Rishi Kapoor never mentions the successful actresses in his family, like Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, that reeks a little sexism. But well, everyone has their own opinion!