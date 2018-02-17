Rishi Kapoor is also a fan of Priya Prakash Varrier, says “I predict huge stardom for this girl”

Are we still talking about Priya Prakash Varrier? Yes. And we are going to talk about her a lot more over the time. Joining us in this fandom is none other than the controversial king of Twitter – Rishi Kapoor. Twitterati have had a ball of a time, on multiple occasions, because of some joke that Rishi tweeted and the actor has also landed in trouble sometimes because of what he tweeted. Well, his latest tweet can go either way.

Rishi has also finally caught on the frenzy that is talking about Priya’s wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi. He took to his Twitter and wrote, “I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol” Now, there could not be a greater compliment than the words written in the first half of the tweet. As for the last two sentences…we will let you decide. Any which way, we totally love Rishi Kapoor and his attitude. ALSO READ: Internets crush Priya Prakash Varrier aspires to work with Deepika Padukone – watch video

Rishi Kapoor will be next seen in 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan. The two actors will be sharing screen space after 27 years. They were last seen together in 1981’s blockbuster film Naseeb. The duo will be seen essaying the role of father and son in the film. From the teaser of the film, that was released few days back, it looks like the slice-of-life drama that will melt our hearts this summer. 102 Not Out has been written by Saumya Joshi and directed by Umesh Shukla.

Speaking of Priya Prakash Varrier, the actress will be making her debut with the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. The first song of the film was released a few days back and it was viral hit thanks to the actress’cute expressions.