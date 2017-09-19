Rishi Kapoor is gutted seeing the ruins of the iconic RK studios but vows to take it back to its glory – view pic

On September 16, 2017, huge fire broke out at the iconic RK studios and it incurred lots of damages. Apart from the set of Shilpa Shetty’s Super Dancer 2, there were many dresses and souveraines of various blockbuster films that were shot in the studio were burned to ashes. A gutted Rishi Kapoor had revealed to Mumbai Mirror that, “There were costumes from every RK film, from Awaara to Chalen. Most of the stuff was kept neatly in trunks and some of it was even labelled. The costumes worn by every RK heroine, from Nargis to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is lost. The jewellery worn by Padmini in Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai was also stored here with a lot of love. There were spears, sabres, artefacts, furniture and other regalia used for the various shoots. The Mera Naam Joker mask and clothes… Dabboo and I couldn’t believe what hit us. This is probably why they say that one should never put all eggs in one basket. But for us, this was our father’s legacy, and it was a treasure trove.” Also read: Rishi Kapoor lashes out at a ‘bad’ cartoon about fire at RK Studios

And now after three days of the menace, he tweeted a heart breaking image of the remains and one can clearly see the damaged iconic RK logo. He captioned the image as, “2017 September 16th. Gutted by a devastating inferno. Scars shall remain but will build a state of the art studio.”

1950.RK Studios stage No:1 being readied for Dusserah inauguration with the film Awara. Dream sequence was to be shot pic.twitter.com/340cf8bAJP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017

2017 September 16th. Gutted by a devastating inferno. Scars shall remain but will build a state of the art studio. pic.twitter.com/MyKKCfhgBr — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017

Talking about how much it meant to his family and Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor revealed that Raj Kapoor had not got a house of his own till Bobby released, he told Mumbai Mirror, "My father didn't buy a home for his family until Bobby's success. He put all his earnings into the studio because cinema was his religion."

