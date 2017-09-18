Rishi Kapoor lashes out at a ‘bad’ cartoon about fire at RK Studios

On September 16, a huge fire broke at the RK Studios. Stage 1 and memorabilia perished on that Saturday afternoon. Certainly, it was a sad day for Rishi Kapoor, as a family heirloom was lost apart from the colossal economical damage. While many of his well wishers, within and outside the industry sent out their support through messages, one decided to post a cartoon about it. And Rishi did not take it well.

Rishi, the quintessential star, has never been known to hold back his words or his anger. And when someone tried to poke fun at his loss’ expense, he lost his cool. A news daily published a cartoon depicting the fire at the RK Studios and a caricature resembling Rishi. The quotation bubble suggested that fire should be considered a good omen as it all started for Rishi with a movie titled ‘Aag’. Rishi was tagged in the tweet by one of his followers, and Rishi wrote back “This is bad. We take objection to this kind of depraved sick humour”. Check out the tweet here:

This is bad. We take objection to this kind of depraved sick humour. https://t.co/oNNhrZe7Ng — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 18, 2017

Talking about the losses occurred, Rishi told a news daily, “There were costumes from every RK film, from Awaara to Chalen. Most of the stuff was kept neatly in trunks and some of it was even labelled. The costumes worn by every RK heroine, from Nargis to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is lost. The jewellery worn by Padmini in Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai was also stored here with a lot of love. There were spears, sabres, artefacts, furniture and other regalia used for the various shoots. The Mera Naam Joker mask and clothes… Dabboo and I couldn’t believe what hit us. This is probably why they say that one should never put all eggs in one basket. But for us, this was our father’s legacy, and it was a treasure trove.”

It was just a a few weeks ago when Rishi had to delete a tweet after a complaint. The tweet was deemed child abuse by many. Well, the lesson learnt here is that not everything is funny and we all need to find a fine line.