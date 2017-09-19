Rishi Kapoor on Anurag Kashyap and Anurag Basu being given big budget for Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos – It’s like Bandar Ke Haath Mein Khilona

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is not the one to mince words and that has been evident by his tweets and various interviews. In fact when Ranbir Kapoor‘s maiden production venture, Jagga Jasoos had bombed he had gone all out and trashed Anurag Basu. Now while on the podcast of Neha Dhupia, he was asked to play a game where Neha gave him a topic and he was asked to speak for 1 minute. The topic or rather the name given to him was Anurag! She said it can be any Anurag in his life. Also read: Rishi Kapoor is gutted seeing the ruins of the iconic RK studios but vows to take it back to its glory – view pic

To which Rishi Kapoor replied, “Anurag? There is Anurag Kashyap, who made Bombay Velvet, but he made a better film in Gangs Of Wasseypur, I couldn’t understand head or tale of Bombay Velvet. And then there was Basu who made Barfi an outstanding film. I am so happy he took my son for it. My son got great recognition for the film and then he made this Gajja Jasoos..what Jagga Jasoos whatever.. which he made a total mess of. It was as messy as my pronunciation was. He probably got indulged too much. I guess both the Anurags got indulged in their films. You know when they are good enough to work on certain budget and suddenly they are given huge budgets in hand so bandar ke haath mein khilona nahin aa jaata hai, he goes absolutely berserk. So I think that’s what actually happened with both these guys. They were given budgets they could not handle and I guess it happens. It happens with every director, every actor you can’t have a hundred percent record anyway…So it happens.” Also read: Rishi Kapoor lashes out at a ‘bad’ cartoon about fire at RK Studios

Wonder what Anurag Kashyap and Anurag Basu has to say on this?

