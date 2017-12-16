Rishi Kapoor on Padmavati row: It’s a democracy and protesters should be put behind bars

As of now Padmavati has been discussed by everyone from Supreme Court to people living on the streets. Everybody has an opinion about it and all this when none of them has even watched the film. Now we have Rishi Kapoor‘s reaction on it too. Speaking to Hindustan times, he said, “It’s very unfair that people are behaving in such an unruly manner; taking up violence and threatening in an open democracy [about] taking their lives, raising a bounty on their heads. [And that too] in a situation, where you haven’t even seen the film and are still judging it.”

Rishi Kapoor further added angrily, “It’s a democracy and they [protesters] should be put behind bars. It’s like threatening a person with death. I am so sad that police has not taken any [stringent] action yet.” Our point exactly. How can someone order bounties on people’s heads and roam around freely? Where’s the law of the land now? We are really scared at the way things are happening in India lately and that includes our Bolly folks as well.

Rishi Kapoor also added, “You don’t know what the content of the film is and you are protesting without any knowledge. How can you do that? You can do all this — of course not violence — you can raise your voice and questions once you have seen the film and after knowing its content. How stupid it is to do all this without even seeing it? Even the Supreme Court has said that wait till you see the film. So, I feel that [one should] let the Censor Board take its own decision on whether the material [in the film] is suitable for people’s viewing or not. Who are these goons to bloody judge a case before that?” We totally agree with Rishi Kapoor!