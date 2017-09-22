Rishi Kapoor reacts to Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan’s leaked pics; says “It DOES NOT concern me”

While Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan’s leaked pictures from NYC has left most of us shell shocked. One person who is surprisingly not a bit affected by the whole fuss surrounding this link up is none other than Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor or maybe he’s pretending to be. I mean, usually it’s the families who get deeply bothered by the rumours surrouding actors; especially if it’s something to do with link up. But Rishi is pretty chilled out in this case and is in fact asking people stop invading into his son’s private life. He feels Ranbir is a bachelor and has all the rights to meet whosoever…Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan confirm their relationship with these candid pics?

Says Rishi Kapoor in interaction with Hindustan Times, “I have also seen the picture this morning itself. It doesn’t concern me, so please keep me out. Ask the one who is there in the picture. I only saw them on Twitter, not on Instagram or Facebook, because I am only on Twitter. It’s not that I saw these pictures before or I know anything about this already. You see, Ranbir is a young star, he is unmarried, he’s a bachelor. He can meet anybody whoever he wants to, and if people are going to invade in his privacy, it’s not done. And I can’t say anything about all this because he’s a young man and he has the choice of meeting any girl.”

When HT further quizzed Rishi about the smoking bit stating how coolly Ranbir and Mahira are seen chilling together, he added, “How do we know that here’s something more to this picture? He could have met her just outside there. They must have been in a restaurant or a place where they cannot smoke, that’s why they are smoking outside. In US, they have really strict rules that don’t allow smoking in public places. I can’t say anything more because I don’t know anything more than that. If they were dating or seeing each other, wouldn’t people in Mumbai know? If they met in New York in July when Ranbir was shooting for Hirani’s film, wouldn’t we all know by now? Would we not have new pictures here in Mumbai? So, these rumours are only dumb.”

How many of you all agree with Rishi on this? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.