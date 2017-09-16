Rishi Kapoor reacts to the fire break out at RK Studios, confirms there are no injuries – check tweet

The massive fire break out at RK Studios had the internet and half of the country talking about it. 6 fire engines and 5 water tanks were called immediately to stop the fire from spreading but sadly, there was a lot of property damage. Luckily, there have been no casualties or injuries. Twitterati have been tweeting and tagging Rishi Kapoor since morning asking for an update on the same. The actor finally tweeted and assured everyone that no one has been injured in the accident. He also thanked fans for all the concern they showed. Videos and pictures have been circulating since morning.

Rishi said, “Sad A major fire broke out at RK StudiosWe have lost the iconic Stage 1 Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated”. A source exclusively revealed to us that the sets of Super Dancer 2 has been destroyed completely. The show that was supposed to be launched in about 15 days might get postponed since it’s too difficult to get a set ready within two weeks. Though the situation looks under control now. There was a short circuit in the studio that started the fire and it was one massive fire break out. The videos and pictures are proof enough as to how big the accident was. (ALSO READ: Fire at RK Studios: Super Dancer 2 might get postponed owing to the property damage?)

Check out Rishi’s tweet right here.

Sad A major fire broke out at RK StudiosWe have lost the iconic Stage 1 Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017

Though Shilpa Shetty and Rithvik Dhanjani have not reacted to the accident yet we’re pretty sure they are waiting till the situation is under control. Check out this video of RK Studio catching fire.

Heartbreaking to see this kind of picture. #RKStudio pic.twitter.com/sbOt6xGzfy — Biswatosh Sinha (@biswatosh) September 16, 2017

Not just the Super Dancer 2 set and Stage 1 but the entire property has suffered major damages. What do you have to say about this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.