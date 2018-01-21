Rising Star Season 2 review: Colors’ new show is all about shattering the glass ceiling but can’t really make up for Bigg Boss 11

Colors’ new singing reality show, Rising Star Season 2 replaces Bigg Boss Season 11’s weekend slot. Now those are some huge shoes to fill as this season of BB was quite a popular one. Hosted by Ravi Dubey with Partth Dhamija coming in to provide comic relief, the show promises to be one that scouts for talent that has shattered the glass ceiling in order to emerge victorious. But does it manage to enthrall the audience? Let’s find out…

What’s it about

The singing reality show is about identifying singing talent, as is expected. However, the contestants who have made it to the show after auditions are the ones who have had to cross a major hurdle to reach the platform. Adjudged by Shankar Mahadevan, Monali Thakur and Diljit Dosanjh, the show is more about social issues plaguing the country or the overcoming the barriers one faces to pursue a career in singing. The format of the show requires the contestants to one by one come on the stage and sing their hearts out, while being surrounded by a wall. They need to procure votes by the judges and the app in order to have that wall lifted. The wall, here, basically signifies the barriers one has to face to gain popularity.

What’s hot

The contestants on the show – at least some of them – are really good. They do possess an inherent singing talent and it is heartening to see them get a platform. The show is also quite interactive, what with live voting deciding whether the contestant stays or is ousted. While this can be scary for the contestants as it would mean that they would have to consistently perform, it is good for the audience for that very reason. Also, cute little Partth is a good addition to the show especially since things get a bit too emotional quite often.

What’s not

It is a singing reality show. Let it be about singing talent. Why bring in the socio-economic background of the contestant and undermine their talent? It’s one thing to provide the back story of the contestant and quite another to milk their issues for TRPs. The show could have done away with it entirely.

What to do

Watch it if you want to watch some good singing talent but if sob stories are a deal-breaker for you, then skip this one.