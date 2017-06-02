Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh go vegetarian!

Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Anushka Sharma are some of B-Town’s most popular vegetarians, And now joining their ranks is the Deshmukh couple – Riteish and Genelia. They have turned vegetarian in order to live a healthier lifestyle (he only eats eggs).

I hate vegetables!

It comes as no surprise that more and more people, including celebrities are ditching animal meat and products and going all green, but what comes as a surprise is that Riteish dislikes eating vegetables. “I hate vegetables, I can’t eat them. After a long time, I’ve gone vegetarian. Earlier, I used to eat a lot of animal protein,” says the actor who turned vegetarian a few months ago. “Genelia is extremely great with diet, she’s fantastic with nutrition. She knows all the things that you should and shouldn’t eat. Every morniDesng, I have a vegetable juice because I can’t eat vegetables. All the vegetable that the body needs is blended together. That’s the first thing I have… a big glass of raw vegetable juice. And in the night, before my dinner, I have a veg soup. It could be kale or any other vegetable. So that’s my vegetable quota for the day.”

Tough, but not impossible

Wasn’t it tough for a person who hates vegetables to go vegetarian? “It was tough, but it’s not impossible. Both of us decided to go vegetarian because there was too much of non-veg food and you need to cleanse your body from all the toxic stuff that you’re having, and it’s good.”

The wife is always right

Riteish, who had turned vegetarian for a short time in 2011, reveals that it’s Genelia who pushed him to eat healthy and be aware of nutrition. “Genelia suggested that I follow certain people on Instagram, who promote healthy eating. I realise that it’s very important to be aware of what you’re eating, to be aware about nutrition and eat healthy. It’s great to see more and more people being aware of nutrition and leading a healthier lifestyle,” says Riteish. The 38-year-old actor who hasn’t worked out in years, plans to get into the groove of working out soon.