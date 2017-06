Riteish Deshmukh spoofs Jab Harry Met Sejal poster into Bank Chor leaving Shah Rukh Khan unhappy – check out his response

Riteish Deshmukh–Vivek Oberoi‘s Bank Chor is at it again. After spoofing several posters of Bollywood films like Ra.One, Tubelight, Begum Jaan etc They finally made a spoof poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Jab Harry Met Sejal. Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and posted the spoofed poster with caption, “What you seek is seeking you…. Money, Where are you? #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor”. Photoshopping Shah Rukh’s face into Riteish’s and Anushka’s into Vivek’s.

To which Shah Rukh replied, “U could have used a better picture for Harry…Sejal looks lovely.” Clearly Shah Rukh loved Sejal’s face but didn’t like Harry’s expressions.

Riteish chuckled replying, “Hahahahahah quintessential srk humour. @iamsrk”

Apart from that makers also spoofed Baahubali 2, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Kaabil, Dhoom 3, Bajirao Mastani, Dabangg, The Martian, Raman Raghav 2.0, Spider-Man: Homecoming, PK, Deadpool, 3 Idiots, Baadshaho‘s poster. Also read: Bank Chor: 5 Hollywood comic capers you need to watch before Riteish Deshmukh’s screwball comedy

Check out the tweets below:

U could have used a better picture for Harry…Sejal looks lovely. https://t.co/XhSvvgFADp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2017

Bank Chor & Gareebi – Still a better love story than Twilight #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor pic.twitter.com/0XW74iCtK2 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017

Chori se darr nahi lagta sahab… Amjad Khan se lagta hai. #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor pic.twitter.com/01XuXEAy4H — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017

Haath ki safai ka pata nahi, par Poster ki safai toh ho chuki #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor pic.twitter.com/sdBYykwupy — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017

Me to the Box Office : Main Tere Kaabil Hoon Ya… Tere Kaabil Nahi? #ChoriKaPoster #BankChor pic.twitter.com/JPrJvATozg — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2017

Bank Chor releases on June 16, 2017.