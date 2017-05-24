Riteish Deshmukh to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his second Marathi film

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Banjo which didn’t work at the box office. Post that he has been on a hiatus and it looks like he is finally on board for a new film and that new film is a Marathi venture, a biopic of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This will be Riteish’s second Marathi film after his debut in 2014’s blockbuster Lai Bhaari.

Talking about the film to mid-day he said, “Marathi films have been driven by good content for a long time. They have thus won many accolades and awards. The team is working hard to make this film one that Shivaji’s followers are proud of. There is a certain pride in playing the role of the great Maratha warrior. It is going to be challenging.” Also read: Riteish Deshmukh will get ‘screwed’ in Bank Chor song Tashreef

He also credited the change in Marathi cinema to the blockbuster success of 2016’s Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule. He said, “Sairat was a commercial blockbuster. It opened doors for many others. It highlighted that a regional film can also do great business. That is only possible if the audience has faith to choose Marathi films.”

Before his Marathi venture, he is also gearing up for the release of Y Films’ Bank Chor which is a delayed release. The film was supposed to release in 2015, is in news for making a spoof of themselves, be it through ‘Imaandaar’ trailer, or photoshopping Riteish’s face on various films of Bollywood. This unique promotional strategy has worked in film’s favour. When asked about that, he said, “We also take a dig at ourselves. Often, when the joke is on me, I find it funnier.” Also read: Riteish Deshmukh’s Bank Chor spoofs Salman Khan’s Tubelight poster, takes a dig at Vivek Oberoi-Joker meme

Bank Chor releases on June 16, 2017 and also stars Vivek Oberoi, Rhea Chakraborty among others.