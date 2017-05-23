Riteish Deshmukh will get ‘screwed’ in Bank Chor song Tashreef

Riteish Deshmukh is coming up with a new film called Bank Chor whose trailer was damn interesting. Amateurs try to rob a bank and get trailed by a dangerous cop, at least he looks dangerous, we don’t know the rest though. The makers have been releasing these extremely quirky and funny stuff as promotional material for the film which need to be seen to be believed. After mimicking a lot of people, Riteish Deshmukh will get slapped and humiliated for a song called Tashreef. It will be out today.

Relax! This is done for promotional purposes only. If you have seen the trailer you must have realised that Riteish and his two accomplices hatch a plan to rob a bank and almost succeed but then things go horribly wrong. It’s a funny take on the whole issue and thus they are doling out these fun images. As for him getting humiliated, a source from the sets of the movie said, “Shooting for Tashreef was about getting locked up in prison and getting scared by cops. Not happy with just how little he was getting ‘screwed’, Riteish decided to put his ‘tashreef’ on the line and make the video about humiliation. So we have him getting slapped around, kicked around, swung from a tyre, stuffed into a fish tank and suffer more such humiliation. The point that the song makes is about getting screwed over, as often happens to most of us . Keeping to that idea, Riteish made sure the video has him getting humiliated. One look at the song and you almost feel for just how much he is getting bajaod.”

Recently, Y-Films released hilarious morphed posters of recent releases. We bet they will make you chuckle.

Now we can’t wait for this song to happen.