Riteish Deshmukh’s Bank Chor spoofs Salman Khan’s Tubelight poster, takes a dig at Vivek Oberoi-Joker meme

Y-Films has been known for making movies and web series that target a niche audience base. Since their target group is different, their promotional strategy is also different. For their upcoming film Bank Chor, they have released a series of spoofed posters of popular movies.

Bank Chor stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. The latest posters blatantly and intentionally spoof popular posters of movies like Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan, Salman Khan‘s Tubelight, Suraj Sharma’s Life of Pi. Have a look at the posters here:

Interestingly, Bank Chor also rips off the poster for Christopher Nolan’s superhero film The Dark Knight. The movie and Vivek Oberoi have a history. In case you needed a reminder, around the time of release of Krrish 3, Vivek had said that his fans are comparing his performance to that of Heath Ledger’s Joker. This comment did not go down well with many of Heath’s fans, and Vivek was the center of many memes for days. No wonder the tagline of this ripped off poster reads, “Vivek Oberoi Bewafa Hai.”

Bank Chor certainly has us hooked with its out-of-the-box approach to promotions. Steering clear of the conventional ways, the publicity is more focused on creating viral content around the film. First it was the spoof trailer that Y-Films themselves created, because, as they said, “Who’d spoof us?”

Bank Chor features Rhea Chakraborty alongside Vivek and Riteish. The film was earlier supposed to be made with Kapil Sharma playing the lead character but things did not fall in place at that time, and eventually Riteish was onboard.