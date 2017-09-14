Pregnancy, intimate scenes and a reality show; Riya Sen clarifies the three biggest rumours about her life!

Riya Sen life has been full of controversies and rumours. Now, she is all set to sizzle the screen with a new adventure she is embarking on. She stars in the upcoming Alt Balaji web series Ragini MMS Returns. A leaked MMS scene from the series has been going has been going viral which shows the actress in steamily embracing her co-star. This should have been enough to shut down the rumours that Riya refused to do an intimate scene for the series. But Riya took up the role to issue an official clarification about not one but three rumours about her making the rounds.

You see, several reports suggested that Riya asked her Ragini MMS Returns director to tone down a love making scene, a request he complied with. But Riya has now brushed this off as a rumour. Not just that she also called out the reports that claimed that she is pregnant and cited that as the reason for her sudden and hush-hush marriage. Yep, those were rumours too. ALSO READ: LEAKED MMS! Riya Sen’s HOT love making scene from Ragini MMS Returns goes viral

And finally, Riya has also called all reports suggesting that she might be a part of Bigg Boss 11 just rumours. So, now you know. For once a celeb used the tool of social media to its full potential and we are loving it. Check out Riya’s pots here:

We are eagerly waiting to see Riya’s boldest avatar yet with Ragini MMS Returns. If you have seen the leaked scene, you’d have an idea how hot it would be. Although we couldn’t get in touch with Riya for the same. We EXCLUSIVELY got in touch with Nishant Malkani, her co-star, who opened up on what went behind shooting this steamy love making scene with his Riya. “So I remember the other day when we were shooting for this love making scene, Riya suddenly got so happy and suggested I should pull down my pants and flaunt my butt cheek just like how John Abraham did in Dostana 2. I didn’t take her seriously until she literally pulled down my pants while we were shooting the scene and exposed my butt cheek. I was like whattt?? At least you could have told me before doing it and she was like oh don’t worry, people seeing your butt cheeks are going to love you. Trust me all the women are going to love you…you have a great body and this and that I couldn’t go beyond “Riya kya kar rahi hai yaar, bata toh deti?” he revealed.