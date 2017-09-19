Riya Sen’s happy pictures from her wedding reception are out finally and we can’t stop adoring her!

Ragini MMS Returns actress, Riya Sen, who made headlines when her hot lovemaking video for the web series was leaked online, is enjoying the bliss of marital life these days. The Style actress got married to her beau, Shivam Tewari, in a hush-hush ceremony in Pune and only close friends of the couple and a few relatives were invited to be a part of this intimate ceremony. But that wasn’t the end of the celebrations for this couple. We always wanted their wedding to be a grand affair to get hold of pictures but Riya wanted to keep it private. However, the couple did throw a grand reception party for all their industry friends and family, pictures of which are out finally, Needless to say, Riya looked the most beautiful bride, who was excited to start the new chapter of her life. Also Read: Riya Sen’s first pic post marriage is too hot for words

While the couple had tied the knot in Pune, their reception was hosted in Leela Palace, Delhi. And if you expected Riya to be like any other ordinary bride who would splurge a bomb for her D-day, then you are highly mistaken. As mentioned earlier, the actress always wanted to keep her marriage a very low-key affair and that's the reason she didn't opt for any elaborate costumes. For her reception, Riya picked a pale pink saree and later changed into a black gown for the after party. First the secret wedding and then playing it subtly on her reception, there's lot we girls can learn from her. But Riya and Shivam were one of those few couples who actually went for their honeymoon after the wedding and then planned a grand reception for friends and family. We assume it was Shivam who chose Prague and Czech Republic as their honeymoon destination as he is reportedly a travel and photography enthusiast.

Riya was in the news before for making her debut in the digital space with Ekta Kapoor's web series, Ragini MMS 2.2. The actress even posted pictures from the shoot location on her Instagram. Riya has done quite a lot of films, before foraying into the digital world. In fact, she was part of a few Bengali films too. We can't wait to catch a glimpse of her upcoming web series, which looks promising from the trailer.

And if reports are to be believed, then there was a reason behind her getting secretly married. As per a report on Pinkvilla.com, the actress might have rushed into the marriage because of pregnancy. Though no clarification has been issued on this yet, we choose to ignore the stories and wish the couple a happy married life instead.