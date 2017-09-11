Riya Sen’s hot liplock with her husband Shivam Tewari is setting the internet on fire – view pic

Before we get to see Riya Sen make her debut on the digital platform with the upcoming web series Ragini MMS Returns, she has posted a picture on her Instagram that will make the wait harder. As you must know, Riya recently married her boyfriend Shivam Tewari in a hush hush wedding. The couple is just unable to get over their honeymoon phase, it seems, as Riya took to Instagram, to share a rather very intimate picture with her hubby. In the picture you can see Shivam and Riya in a passionate liplock. The location tag reveals that this pic has been taken in Prague, and the caption reads, “#kisses for #mrs and a #heart for #art (sic)”. And we have one word for it…HOT!

Riya Sen, will soon be seen in Ragini MMS Returns, a web series based on the popular horror films Ragini MMS and Raggini MMS 2. As per reports she plays a very bold role once again in her career. “I had reservations shooting for the intimate scene. I discussed my discomfort with Suyash (director Suyash Vadhavkar) and finally convinced him to tone down the scene,” Riya said in a statement. Also Read: A TOPLESS Karishma Sharma gets wild and raunchy with Siddharth Gupta on the first poster of Ragini MMS Returns

Essaying a pivotal role as Simran in the horror and sex genre, Riya read the script and knew that the series would feature an intimate scene between her and her co-star Nishant Malkani. However, while shooting the scene, the actress felt uncomfortable. Fearing that she would have to breach her comfort zone, Riya approached the director of the web series and conveyed her concern. The director toned down the intimate scene considerably, the statement read.

#kisses for #mrs and a #heart for #art ☮️ A post shared by Riya Sen (@riyasendv) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:08am PDT

A racy poster of the web series was launched on Monday. It features lead actors Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta standing really close and posing topless in a classroom. The caption on the poster reads: “They didn’t know then that it was a threesome”.

The web series seems to have some jaw-dropping scenes and twists, on the lines of the movie “Ragini MMS”, which released in 2011. The second instalment of the erotic horror franchise released in 2014 and featured actress Sunny Leone in the lead.

(with inputs from IANS)