RJ Balaji: I have developed a great relationship with Sivakarthikeyan in Velaikkaran

RJ Balaji, who is currently gearing up for the release of Velaikkaran, was profuse in his praise for Sivakarthikeyan at the audio launch of the film. “When talking about the working experience in a movie, it has almost become a ritual to say that the entire unit worked as a family. But it really happened in Velaikkaran. We enjoyed the process of making this film. Before shooting a sequence, Raja sir will sit with the cast and discuss the sequence to get our inputs. It’s a real teamwork,” said Balaji, who is teaming up with Sivakarthikeyan for the first time.

Talking about Sivakarthikeyan’s massive fanbase of kids, Balaji recalled, “Recently I attended a corporate function, and there were a hundred kids on the dais. When asked who their favorite hero is, almost seventy kids gestured the Maan Karate sign. That’s how famous Siva is among the kids. Sivakarthikeyan and I used to play cricket, and we knew each other for quite a time, but we never had the chance to interact much. Through this film, I got to know him better and developed a great relationship.”

Balaji also talked highly about composer Anirudh Ravichander, who delivered a chartbuster album in Naanum Rowdy Thaan, a film which propelled Balaji’s career as a comedian. “Anirudh is more than a friend. His mother called me after seeing 2.0’s audio launch and told that she liked my compering a lot. Though Anirudh signs limited films every year, he makes sure he puts his best effort into every movie.”

Velaikkaran is produced by RD Raja, who has signed RJ Balaji for the first time in 24 AM Productions. “Every day we read the plight of people making movies. But the way RD Raja works and the dream he has will make 24 AM studios the Yashraj films of south Indian film industry soon.”

(Text by: Surendhar MK)