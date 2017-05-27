Roadies Rising: Baseer, Priyank and Chiranjeevi win the immunity task

We have seen our fair share of weird tasks on Roadies. In one of the previous seasons there was a task when contestants had to get a bikini waxing, then there was a time when contestants covered themselves in honey and then rolled in currency notes – weird! How can we forget the one time when male contestants got kicked in the balls every time their female partners gave the wrong answer. Electrocution was there too once as part of a task. While many tasks test the strength – mental and physical – of the contestants, the latest one tested their bowel movements.

We sit in the comfort of our homes and watch Roadies Rising, where we can excuse ourselves to the loo any given time. Imagine, if you had to control your bowel movements and sit there for hours. Well, the remaining contestants were subjected to a brutal task today. Gentlemen and ladies were separated. Guys had to eat a laddoo every time girls gave the wrong answer. And not some ordinary laddoo brought from a local sweet shop. These laddoos were no less than bombs. They were laced with jamal ghota – the famous India laxative.

The gang leaders at times could not hold their laughter but eventually grew concerned about the health of the roadies. Rannvijay even said, “This is brutal. The task may seem funny, but it is actually very tough.” Also Read: Prince Narula reveals the real story behind his ugly spat with Neha Dhupia

Here is how Twitteati reacted to the hilarious yet brutal task.

Shiv is the only genuine contestant who’s actually strong and deserves to win #RoadiesRising — natasha (@tvthings_) May 27, 2017

@Priyank.. jst no words😘…i m jst happy for your team dat u r leading for becoming the ruling gang #RoadiesRising https://t.co/D5kfyUsFaW — Shruti Shalini (@shalini_shruti) May 27, 2017

Neha was spot on today.! ” Tu to baat hi kar maat Prince ladkiyo ki izzat ki, you’re a very bad example” sooooo true 😂#RoadiesRising — Tribbiani⚡ (@OhDearKarma) May 27, 2017

@NehaDhupia is alwz rude (except Rvj cz he has power) if anyone shows her place then she is ready with woman card. Hypocrite #RoadiesRising — 💫 (@TasnimPorijol13) May 21, 2017

How can we forget to tell that Neha and Prince got into an argument. Again. We are getting tired of this now.