Roadies Rising: Shweta and Khushnuma accuse a male co-contestant of misbehaving with them

Roadies and controversies go hand-in-hand. The latest one is going to go down in the history of the show. A contestant might just have been ousted from Roadies Uprising, the latest edition of the reality show, after he was accused by two female co-contestants of misbehaving with them. The acts have amounted to sexual harassment, and the contestant’s future on the show has been left in peril. From what we know, the contestant has been asked to leave the show, or “Fuck off,” as VJ Gaelyn tells him.

The entire drama will unfold on tonight’s episode of Roadies Uprising. It will be on the voting ground when a female contestant, Shweta from Neha’s gang, will cut Gaelyn in the middle of her hosting, and speak up for herself. She will accuse a male co-contestant of coming into her room at night and switching off the lights. Details of the incident have been spared obviously. But the contestant breaks into tears as she tells us that she felt uncomfortable. Another female contestant, Khushnuma from Nikhil’s gang, speaks up about feeling uncomfortable while talking to the same guy, and complaints that he tends to get too close. This infuriates literally everyone on the field, and Gang Leader Prince Narula even charges at the guy to probably beat the s**t out of him. Neha Dhupia screams her lungs out at the contestant. Though it is not yet revealed as to who the male contestant is, who is at the center of these accusations, but the mystery will be solved on tonight’s episode. Also Read: Roadies Rising: Baseer, Priyank and Chiranjeevi win the immunity task

However, the controversy has already engaged the Twitterati. There are many tweets regarding the incident, and people are trying to guess as to who the guy is. Many have pointed that it can’t be Samar and a few have been guessing it to be Jibran.