Roadies Xtreme: Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula ROAST the contestants and push them to their limit in the premiere episode

MTV Roadies is back and how! Titled Roadies Xtreme, this season is going to be even more extreme than ever. Rannvijay Singha returns as the head, while Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinapa are back as the gang leaders. But there is a surprise! There is a fourth gang leader too this season and that is none other than Raftaar! All the five celebs are kicked about the new season and so are we! Roadies has been one of the most interesting reality shows and looks like Roadies Xtreme is going to be intriguing. With former Bigg Boss 11 and VJ Benafsha Soonawalla hosting the show, we are in love with the show even more.

The audition rounds started today and we have to say the first episode was epic! Today’s audition round was in Delhi and while we saw several good and bad contestants, it was Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula who stole the show. They roasted the contestants and how! If they did not like the contestants or their answers, they cross questioned them and grilled them till extreme levels. They even put contestants to extreme tasks. But how is the show different this season, what did we like and what did we not like? Here’s our review right here!

What’s it about?

For those of you who don’t know yet, Roadies Xtreme is a reality show where contestants are put to extreme tasks while they travel across the country. There will be four gangs headed by Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa respectively. Each gang has to compete with the other, win tasks and votes! The last contestant who remains is the winner. This season is going to be more extreme with some insane tasks, so stay tuned and keep watching!

The audition round has also been rejigged with gang leaders not allowed to choose contestants for their team. They have to gather a pool of contestants and then they will be divided into teams. Each contestant needs to get three votes to get into the discussion round. Rannvijay also has a special power where he can give two votes if he feels the contestant is good enough.

What’s Hot?

The Roadies brand has always entertained us and this season seems to be no different. With the addition of Raftaar and the fact that Rannvijay has some special powers, we are quite excited to know how will the show go ahead. The audition rounds are tougher, with the contestants having to push themselves even more to impress three judges and not just one. We are even eager to know about the extreme stunts people will have to pull off.

But talking about today’s show, we were quite impressed by how the gang leaders took everything into consideration before taking their decision. We even loved how Neha, Rannvijay and Prince roasted the oversmart contestants! The show was entertaining and what else do you want?

What’s Not?

Some parts in the first episode were overly dramatised and stretched, which could have been avoided. And being the premiere episode we wanted to see a lot more, but maybe they have kept the best for the rest of the season.

What to do!

Roadies Xtreme looks really interesting and with a fantastic gang of leaders and some crazy contestants, you cannot afford to miss this one! Watch it every weekend on 7 pm only on MTV!