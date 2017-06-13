Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is the coolest mentor ever to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man – watch Video

Last year Spider-Man finally made his much awaited and talked about debut into Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with their summer blockbuster Captain America: Civil War or Avengers 2.5 (as I like to call it). The film was loved by all the fans and majorly for most the takeaway was MCU’s take on Spider-Man. Witnessing Spider-man going head to head along the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye etc was a dream come true for many. And now after his chronicles in Civil War, Spidey will be back on the big screen next month with Spider-Man: Homecoming. The film has the charismatic Robert Downey Jr playing ‘Genius, Billionaire, Playboy, Philanthropist’ Tony Stark/Iron Man this time mentoring the young and restless Spider-Man.

Talking about it Robert Downey Jr said, “Tony is kind of keeping a real close eye on him making sure that he is a worthy recruit for the Avengers. He is bright and gifted and very talented guy.” Also read: Spider-Man’s tribute to Shah Rukh Khan will drive away your Monday blues – Watch video

Talking on the same lines Tom Holland who plays Spider-Man said, “Peter Parker comes to the learning through out the movie and he is trying to prove himself that he is ready to be an Avenger.”

Check out the video below:

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.