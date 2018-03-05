Did you know Rochelle Rao ruined Keith Sequeira’s dreamy proposal plan not once, but TWICE?

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira surprised one and all as they announced their marriage today (March 05). The adorable couple were dating each other since a couple of years now. In fact, they were even engaged since a year, before getting married. But did you know that Rochelle had ruined Keith’s dreamy proposal plan not once, but twice? Yes, according to reports, Keith had planned to propose to his beautiful girlfriend on two occasions, but both the plans got cancelled due to Rochelle’s work commitments.

Firstly, he had thought of proposing her in 2016 during a New Year’s trip to Andaman and Nicobar. The actor had a plan set, as he had revealed to Indianexpress.com, “I had decided I would build a sandcastle and put the ring in it and surprise her. But then she got a call for her shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show so, we couldn’t go to Andaman.” That’s how the first plan got cancelled, but Keith had not given up! Rochelle loved snowfall and hence, his boyfriend planned to take her to Himachal Pradesh and pop the question. But the hottie was tired of the constant travelling and didn’t feel like going. And that’s how she ruined his second plan too! So how did Keith finally propose? (ALSO READ – First pics out! Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are now MARRIED)

Well, apparently Rochelle was forcing Keith to go to Himachal a few days later and they got into an argument as the actor refused to go without her. Keith left for his house, but later called her over for a movie. In the meantime, Rochelle had called up a common friend and come to know about what the actor has been up to. She dressed up and made her way to his house and as soon as the movie ended, she started crying. She apologised for ruining Keith‘s plan and that’s when the actor decided to propose. He took out the ring, went down on his knees and asked her to marry him. The setting was perfect and the moment was extra special. Rest is history! What do you guys have to say about this revelation? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!