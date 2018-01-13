Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira, Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary, Mandana Karimi, here’s a Bigg Boss reunion you don’t want to miss

Look who just had a Bigg Boss reunion in the city! Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira, Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary and Mandana Karimi were partying together at Anusha Dandekar’s birthday party in Mumbai. Rochelle posted a picture on social media captioning it as #BiggBoss9 reunion. Well, it was a mini reunion and makes us nostalgic to see all of these guys in the same frame. It’s one fine example of contestants who managed to stay friends even after the show. Prince Narula had won that particular season and contestants were really thrilled. It was a fine season with camaraderie that we rarely saw in any other season.

Speaking of Bigg Boss 9, it’s the finale of Bigg Boss 11 today and twitterati is going crazy on social media. Even the ex-Bigg Boss contestants are rooting for their favourite finalists on social media. This season is definitely bigger and better than the last. Coming back to this group picture of the Bigg Boss 9 contestants, didn’t it remind you of all the fights, fun, controversies and romances from that season? It definitely gave us a jolt of nostalgia. But as per Rochelle’s caption, it looks like they decided to catch up at the last minute and this mini reunion wasn’t planned at all. (ALSO READ: Did you know? This contestant was brought back on Bigg Boss against Salman Khan’s wish)

Check out their picture right here.

The impromtu reunion!! #bigboss9 😎🌟 A post shared by Rochelle Rao (@rochellerao) on Jan 12, 2018 at 6:29am PST

A lot has happened since Bigg Boss 9. Keith and Rochelle got engaged recently and even posted their romantic photo shoot on Instagram. Remember when Keith was asked to propose to Rochelle for a task and he refused because he didn’t want to do anything just for the sake of it? Well, that was when he won all our hearts and these two are finally engaged now. Prince and Yuvika have also been dating for a really long time, though they hardly ever talk about it. Mandana, on the other hand, just got back together with her husband after she took back her decision to get divorced. Well, what are your thoughts on this mini reunion? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.